Mumbai: Two get 3-yr-jail for assaulting cop on duty

Mumbai: Two men were convicted by a sessions court, on Friday, for assaulting a policeman, who had apprehended them after their speeding bike hit two other policemen, who had tried to stop them during a drink and drive check.

The incident had taken place in May 2015 around 11.30 pm, when two policemen had tried to stop the motorcycle-borne men during a drink and drive check at Duncan Causeway signal in Sion.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said that instead of stopping the bike, the driver had sped it up and tried to dodge the cops. In the process, the vehicle had collided with the two policemen.