Mumbai: Two get 3-yr-jail for assaulting cop on duty

Mumbai: Two men were convicted by a sessions court, on Friday, for assaulting a policeman, who had apprehended them after their speeding bike hit two other policemen, who had tried to stop them during a drink and drive check.
The incident had taken place in May 2015 around 11.30 pm, when two policemen had tried to stop the motorcycle-borne men during a drink and drive check at Duncan Causeway signal in Sion.
Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said that instead of stopping the bike, the driver had sped it up and tried to dodge the cops. In the process, the vehicle had collided with the two policemen.
The policemen had fallen down due to the impact. One of them sustained a right-leg injury near his knee, while the other got hurt in the palm of his left hand. After the accident, the men tried to flee with their motorcycle, but other policemen present nearby apprehended them. When making enquiry with the men, the police suspected they were inebriated and asked them to take the breathalyser test. At that time, the pillion rider abused and assaulted one of the officers.
Additional Sessions Judge UJ More convicted Tushar Kharat and Sachin Varma for the offence of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on them both. The pillion rider was also convicted of the offence of intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace and the rider was convicted under offences under the Motor Vehicles Act pertaining to driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.