Mumbai: Two found dead due to hanging at Malad room

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Two found dead due to hanging at Malad room | Unsplash

A man and a woman from Uttar Pradesh (UP) were found dead at a room in Malad (W) on Sunday afternoon. The two had died by suicide due to hanging, police said. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain why they had taken such an extreme step.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ranjitsingh Kailash Yadav (33) and Guddidevi Munnalal Harjan (35), a native of Prayagraj in UP.

According to the police, Yadav was working as a driver. On May 29, Yadav had gone to his native place in UP after he had some health related issues. On June 03, he had brought Harjan along with him to Mumbai and Both were staying in a rented room at Murgan Chawl in Malad (W).

As per the police, the two were supposed to leave for UP on Sunday. Around 3 pm, a person known to Yadav, had arrived at their room to drop in order to drop them to the station. But when nobody opened the door despite repeated attempts, the said person informed the police.

A police team then reached the spot and entered in the room through a window. The police found Yadav and Harjan hanging using a saree. They were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali where doctors pronounced them dead before admission.

"It appears to be a suicide pact. We are probing about the motive which drove them to end their lives. We have registered an accidental death case in the matter and are probing all possible angles," said a police officer.

