Mumbai: Two family members shell out Rs 111 crore for duplex flat in Worli

A record deal in the real estate business may give some relief to the industry which is going through adverse situation. Two members of a family paid a whopping Rs. 111 crore to buy two flats in high-rise in Worli. The deal was registered on August 19.

According to a DNA report, the buyers are Abhay Soi and Taruna Soi. Abhay is a head of Radiant Life Care that manages Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Moreover, they will also own 10 car parks in the building. According to a registration which DNA has access to, shows that they paid close to Rs 6.50 crore as stamp duty for the registration of the flats.

Each flat is 730.02 sq mt on 36th and 37th floor in Three Sixty West apartments on Dr Annie Besant Road. The building is still under construction. The flat is a duplex. According to the report, Abhay had to shell out Rs 54 crore for his flat whereas Taruna's flat costs Rs 57.25 crore.