Mumbai: Two die after being hit by speeding crane on Santacruz Link Road

A 35-year-old biker and his pillion rider died after being hit by a speeding crane at Santacruz Link Road on Tuesday morning. The two have been identified as Kachan Suresh Gupta and Komal Tarshig Yadav, 36. Soon after the incident the Tilak Nagar police arrested the driver Suresh Rajbhar.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when Gupta reportedly halted his bike to answer a phone call. When he was answering the call, a speeding crane that came from behind dashed them. The two were rushed to Rajawadi hospital where they were declared dead before admission, said police.

Following the accident, the Tilak Nagar police arrested Rajabhar under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections causing death by negligence (304A) and rash driving (279) along with sections of Motor Vehicle act, said police.