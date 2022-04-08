Mumbai: Two cops transferred to control room for high handedness

A month after being accused of high handedness and allegedly lathi charging the members of a crowd gathered for a protest, two senior officers from Vanrai police station in Goregaon East were transferred to a side posting after a departmental inquiry was held. The senior inspector Narendra More and a police inspector have been transferred to the control room.

According to police, when a group of residents of a slum had approached police to inform them.of a signboard put up at a SRA project site, the police officials did not take any action and instead allegedly lathi charged an activist Shrawan Tiwari, along with a few others.

To protest the assault by police, Tiwari, along with others protested outside Vanrai police station and demanded action against the policemen. The Zonal DCP Somnath Gharge visited the police station and assured that the matter would be looked into.

Police sources, however, said that while the two Vanrai officers denied lathi-charging any member of the crowd, they could have handled the matter in a better manner by taking down the residents' complaint. A departmental inquiry was conducted and following its conclusion, the two officers were transferred.

