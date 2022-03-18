Mumbai: Two college students held for allegedly assaulting junior over long hair in Kandivli

Two senior college students were arrested out of the six booked for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old collegian in Kandivali on Thursday. The incident occurred on March 10, when the victim was allegedly assaulted by the seniors over his long hair. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that a case of assault and rioting was registered against the six senior students after they thrashed the victim. "The complainant said it was an old issue that was unresolved between them and had no mention of ragging. A case was registered only acting on the complaint, wherein ragging was not mentioned," said a senior inspector.

The incident occurred on March 10, when the teen was brutally assaulted by his college seniors, who, he claims, often teased and humiliated him for his long hair. The incident happened right outside KES Junior College of Arts and Commerce premises on March 10 and was caught on CCTV camera.

Police said that the group of students gave blows on the teen and kicked him outside the college gate. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera footage and based on evidence, two seniors– Ankit Pravin Jha and Saurabh Singh, were arrested.

Police said that both Jha and Singh are students of KES College. The Kandivli police registered an FIR under sections 325, 341, 323, 504, 143, 147, 149, and 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code against Jha, Singh, and four unknown persons

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:09 PM IST