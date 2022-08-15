Mumbai: Two coaches of Kurla LTT- Bhagalpur express train uncouple, get detached

Representative Image |

Two coaches of the Kurla LTT- Bhagalpur express train uncoupled and detached between Atgaon and Thansit stations on Sunday.

"Train 12336 Kurla LTT- Bhagalpur got uncoupled between 2nd and 3rd coach on down line between Atgaon and Thansit stations on the Karasar line at about 11.20 am. The coaches were coupled by train crew and they departed safely at 12.28 pm,” a senior official told Mid-Day.

The incident came only days after a similar incident occurred last Wednesday, when coaches of the CSMT-Bidar Express got uncoupled near Vidyavihar station.