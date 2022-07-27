Mumbai: Two Chhota Shakeel aides held in extortion case

Gangsters Dawood Ibrahim (R) and Chhota Shakeel (L) |

In a definite indication of the fact that the D-gang is still active, the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three accused, including two aides of Chhota Shakeel, Dawood's right-hand man, for extorting a Mumbai-based businessman. The accused was found to be in touch with Shakeel and also has two cases of organised crime activity registered against him in Gujarat.

According to AEC officers, the complainant had invested Rs 13 crore in a business set up by the accused in 2018. When the complainant asked for his money back, the accused allegedly started threatening him against asking him any more, saying that he was Shakeel's man. "The accused had also gone to the complainant's office and threatened him with a gun at the time," officers said.

"From January August 2019, the complainant received repeated threat calls in Shakeel's name, warning him of dire consequences if he asked for his money. He was further told to put together Rs 50 lakh because the accused wanted to set up a new business in Gujarat," said a Crime Branch officer.

The complainant finally approached the AEC earlier this month and the AEC, during subsequent investigations, found definite links between the accused and the D-gang.

"We established that the accused was in touch with Shakeel and started digging more into his antecedents. We found that he has two cases registered against him under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act," the officer said.

The GCTOC Act was passed in December 2019 and is modelled on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Subsequently, an AEC team was sent to Surat on the trail of the accused. The team camped there for four days before they were able to intercept and arrest the first accused, who had taken money from the complainant, as well as two Shakeel aides who were threatening him.

"The arrested accused were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday and produced before the Esplanade Court, after which they were remanded in police custody till August 3," officers said.