Mumbai: Two chain snatchers held for attacking woman and her husband with sickle

Mumbai: The city crime branch arrested two notorious chain snatchers for stealing gold chain of a woman in Chembur recently. While snatching the chain, the accused allegedly attacked her husband with sickle.

The two accused-- Akhtar Rajja Idrisis alias Jonty (32) and Abdul Ajeem Rehman Khan alias Ajju (23) have 16 cases, mostly of chain snatching, registered against them in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai area, said police.

On the morning on January 24, the two allegedly snatched gold chain of a woman pedestrian who was with her husband, Bhawalal Jain (61). According to the police, Khan snatched her chain and was trying to escape on their scooter, however Bhawarlal nabbed Khan who was ridding pillion. The entire incident which was recored on the CCTV camera in which Bhawarlal could be seen dragging along with the scooter.

In order to release himself, Khan attacked him with sickle and escaped on scooter. Following the incident, an offence of robbery was registered at the Govandi police station. The case was recently transferred to the crime branch unit 6.

During the investigation, the crime branch officers followed the accused with the help of CCTV camera and apprehended them on Tuesday. The two were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody till February 9 said police.