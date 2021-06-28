Mumbai: Two brothers arrested for assaulting Sion hospital doctor

Mumbai: Two brothers, who assaulted a 25-year-old doctor who was on duty at Sion hospital, were arrested by Sion police on Monday. The doctors had assaulted the doctor after their 66-year-old father died during treatment on Friday.

Rahul Dhadse, a resident medical officer and a first year MD student, in his statement to the police said that the incident took place on June 25 at around 11 pm when he was on emergency duty.

Dhadse told police officials that he was in ward number 2, and after completing his work he went to the next ward as he was called by his colleague.

"He heard the head nurse and a relative of the patient shouting near bed number 3. So Dhadse went to the patient and gave him the required injection and treatment. But the patient was not responding to it,” said a police officer from Sion police station.