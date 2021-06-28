Mumbai: Two brothers arrested for assaulting Sion hospital doctor

Mumbai: Two brothers, who assaulted a 25-year-old doctor who was on duty at Sion hospital, were arrested by Sion police on Monday. The doctors had assaulted the doctor after their 66-year-old father died during treatment on Friday.
Rahul Dhadse, a resident medical officer and a first year MD student, in his statement to the police said that the incident took place on June 25 at around 11 pm when he was on emergency duty.
Dhadse told police officials that he was in ward number 2, and after completing his work he went to the next ward as he was called by his colleague.
"He heard the head nurse and a relative of the patient shouting near bed number 3. So Dhadse went to the patient and gave him the required injection and treatment. But the patient was not responding to it,” said a police officer from Sion police station.
The patient identified as 66-year-old Pyarelal Gupta was admitted with chronic kidney ailment and had irregular heart beats which resulted his death. Gupta was admitted at 3pm and he died at 11 pm on Friday.
“As soon s the doctor told the relative that the patient had died, Gupta’s two sons started slapping Dhadse claiming it was his negligence. The accused claimed his father was fine, and said that they had removed his oxygen and taken him to the washroom,” added the officer.
Based on Dhadse’s complaint, Sion police registered a case against the two brothers identified as Roshan Gupta, 36, and Rajesh Gupta, 39, under section 353, 332, 504 and 34 of thr Indian penal code and sections of the Maharashtra Medicare service persons and medicare service institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or loss of property) Act 2010.
Both brothers, who are photographers by profession, were asked to remain present at the police station after completing the last rites of their father. But they had gone to Nashik, added the police officer. A team of Sion police officials went to Nashik and arrested both the brothers on Monday.
The police have started taking statements from the witnesses in the case. Also, the ward had a CCTV which captured the incident. The police is gathering all the evidence in the case.
