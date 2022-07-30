Mumbai: Two brothers, aged 17 and 11, killed by speeding trailer truck in Deonar

FPJ

Two minor boys, aged 17 and 11 years, were killed after being run over by a speeding trailer truck in Govandi on Saturday afternoon. The Deonar police have arrested the truck driver.

According to the Deonar police, the accident occurred at around 2 p.m. at the Bainganwadi junction in Govandi on Saturday. The police said that the 14-wheeler truck, driven by Dharmendra Yadav, was taking a left turn at the junction at a high speed when he ran over the two boys, who were residents of Shivaji Nagar.

“The deceased, who were brothers, were on an Activa scooter and were riding behind the truck. They were crushed under its rear wheels when Yadav took the turn at a great speed and in a reckless manner,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Adane, Deonar police station.

Passing motorists who witnessed the accident immediately stopped to help and called the police control room to inform them about the accident. The information was relayed to the Deonar police station and a team was despatched to the spot.

The police rushed both the boys to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where they were both declared dead before admission. Yadav, who was taken into custody at the same time, was subsequently placed under arrest.

“Yadav was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident. He was carrying a large quantity of iron rods, which he had weighed at a public weighing service and was on his way back when the incident occurred,” Adane said.

Yadav has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.