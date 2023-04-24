 Mumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued

Mumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued | Pixabay

Two minor boys drowned and one was rescued while swimming in the sea off Mahim beach here on Sunday, police said.

Boys had ventured for a swim

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim, an official said.

Two boys, both aged 12 years, drowned, while one was rescued safely, he said.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said, adding that the victims were residents of Dharavi and Kurla areas.

Two accidentals death reports (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Read Also
Palghar: 16-year-old boy drowns in abandoned stone quarry, body recovered after 30-hour search
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur inaugurates RO plant at Panvel school

Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur inaugurates RO plant at Panvel school

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ held in...

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ held in...

Mumbai Masala: No more sizzlers

Mumbai Masala: No more sizzlers

Mumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued

Mumbai: Two boys drown while swimming at Mahim beach; one rescued

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, AQI satisfactory at '40'

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, AQI satisfactory at '40'