Mumbai: Two booked for uploading child porn content on social media

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly publishing child pornography content on social media. The case was registered after the state police received a tip-off from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), providing information about the suspects who indulge in circulation of child pornography content on social media.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, a tip-off was recently received by the Maharashtra Cyber Department from the MHA about two Shivaji Nagar based men who were allegedly instrumental in circulating child pornography content on social media. The MHA was in turn informed by the said suspect by the US-based NGO National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC).

The NCMEC, established by the United States Congress, has a centralized reporting system by which internet service providers across the world or intermediaries like Facebook, YouTube, etc can report about persons who circulate images of child pornography. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a central agency under the Union Home Ministry, has also signed an agreement with NCMEC to receive information child pornography, exploitation, etc.

"Preliminary probe has revealed that the videos containing child pornography were uploaded on social media by two persons identified as Ahmad and Mohammad Anas. We are in the process of trying to locate the Internet Protocol address of the suspects so that they can be traced and arrested. A case has been registered against the duo under section 67B (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of Information Technology Act," said a Shivaji Nagar police officer.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested a 29-year-old chef from Goa in a case of allegations of sexual abuse of children. The agency had alleged that the accused was using electronic mail facility for connecting with other pedophiles outside the country; the internet to access cloud based storage services for storing the illegal child sexual abusive material content; accessing free photo-sharing websites based in other countries and using other social networking websites and platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp for connecting to individuals abroad for trading and sharing child sexual abuse material in huge quantity. The officials claimed that at least 25 children have been victimised by the accused since the past eight to ten years.