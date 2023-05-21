 Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake Calvin Klein shirts worth ₹7 lakh in Dadar
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake Calvin Klein shirts worth ₹7 lakh in Dadar

The matter came into light when a Calvin Klein’s representative Naresh Mhatre had received a tip off that fake clothes of the brand were being sold in Dadar.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Representative Image | ANI

The Shivaji Park police have booked two people for allegedly selling fake Calvin Klein shirts. The police have seized clothes worth ₹7 lakh from the accused.

The matter came into light when a Calvin Klein’s representative Naresh Mhatre had received a tip off that fake clothes of the brand were kept in stock and sold in various markets in Dadar, he along with the local police raided many areas in Dadar.

They raided stores in Janta Market and found out that two shops, SR Creations and Aazan Creations, were selling fake clothes. When Mahtre demanded a receipt of purchase from the authentic distributor, both failed to produce one.

Subsequently an FIR has been registered against Rizwan Shaikh (41) and Mohamed Shaikh (29) under the Copyright Act 1995.

