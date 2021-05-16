Mumbai: Two booked for duping hotelier of Rs 10L

Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of cheating against two persons for allegedly duping a hotelier to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing her food supply contract in Indian Railways.

The accused have been identified as Raja Bhadoria and Dharam Bhadoria, both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the 55-year-old complainant is a resident of Chembur and has been running a hotel near Tilak Nagar area since February last year. Her husband runs a stationery shop.

The victim's family came in contact with Dharam as he would often visit the shop of the victim's husband for photocopying his work related documents. Dharam had told the victim that he works as a manager in a company of Raja Bhadoria that provides food to Indian Railways, police said.

"Dharam and Raja then met the victim and her family and suggested to them that since they are also into hotel business, they should get into the business of supplying food to Railways and also tempt them with huge profits," said a police officer.

He added, "The duo had told the victim that she would have to pay Rs 10 lakh as deposit and in order to gain trust of the victim the duo also took them to the pantry coach of Kushinagar Express stationed at LTT in Kurla. In September last year, the victim made an agreement with Raja's company to supply food to Railways through his company for five years. In October, the victim paid Rs 10 lakh in an account provided by Raja."

"After receiving the money Raja told the victim that he would soon send his men to collect food orders from her. But since nobody visited the victim's hotel, she again contacted who informed her that due to Covid-19, the government has put a restriction on food supply in trains. Later Raja and Dharam left their Chembur accommodation after which the victim made enquiries about them at LTT and CSMT railway offices where they were told that they weren't associated with Railways in any way. The victim then lodged a complaint against them on May 7," the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.