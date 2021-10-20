Mumbai: Two arrested with 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakhs

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two people in possession of 160 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakhs.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdulla Owais Iqbal Shaikh (29), a resident of Jogeshwari and Altaf Abdul Rehman Shaikh (44), a resident of Andheri, officials said.

The Bandra unit of ANC was patrolling near the four bungalow area in Andheri when they caught Abdulla. After searching him, the team found 100 grams of mephedrone in his possession. "Abdulla revealed that he bought the drugs from Altaf. However, the police raided Altaf's house and arrested him with possession of 60 grams of drugs," said a police officer from Bandra ANC.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. The police during the investigation found the accused Altaf had around 14 cases registered against him across Mumbai. He has been booked in cases such as assault, theft, robbery, rape among others.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:43 PM IST