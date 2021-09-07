Mumbai: Two arrested with 109g of mephedrone worth Rs 10.90 lakh

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, in two separate operations, arrested two people and seized 109 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 10.90 lakh.

The Kandivali unit (Police Inspector Rupesh Naik and his staff) were patrolling and gathering information about peddlers. On September 3, the team was patrolling near Mumbai Central, when they found a suspicious person outside Nair Hospital. "We apprehended the accused and found 55 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.50 lakh. The arrested accused was identified as Naushad Moinuddin Siddique, 36, a resident of Nagpada," said a police officer from Nagpada.

The police said, on September 4, the team received information about drugs being sold near the ST depot in Borivali. "A trap was laid and the person was detained. 54 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.40 lakh was seized from him. The accused was identified as Mahesh Kumar Das, 35, a resident of Nallasopara," said a police officer from the Kandivali unit.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, confirmed that two different cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "We have seized 109 grams of mephedrone from the two accused worth Rs 10.90 lakh. Siddique will remain in police custody till September 8. Das will remain in police custody till September 7. They are local peddlers and were selling in small quantities. Further investigation is underway," added Nalawade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:48 AM IST