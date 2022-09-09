Mumbai: Two arrested in ATM van heist

Representative Image

One of the accomplices along with the driver of the ATM refilling van, who fled with the vehicle and ₹2.80 crore cash two days back, were arrested by the Goregaon police. There were total three suspects in the case, and the police have now launched a manhunt for the third accomplice while two have been arrested.

According to the senior police inspector of Goregaon police station, Dattatray Thopte, the arrested accused have been identified as Uday Bhan Singh (34), driver of the vehicle and Aakashp Kumar Yadav (32), a mechanic by profession, who has admitted to having played a role in the theft.

The senior inspector added saying they were tracked by using CCTV footage and the help of the local police.

The accused also admitted that they were planning the heist for the past two weeks by observing every detail of the van commute to refill ATM centres.

