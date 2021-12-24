Mumbai: Two arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to unvaccinated people

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has busted a gang selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates at high prices to unvaccinated people . Two people have been arrested in the case.

The gang was busted after a complaint was registered by the Assistant Medical Officer of L-Ward at Kurla Police Station.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:02 PM IST