Mumbai: Two arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to unvaccinated people

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has busted a gang selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates at high prices to unvaccinated people . Two people have been arrested in the case.
The gang was busted after a complaint was registered by the Assistant Medical Officer of L-Ward at Kurla Police Station.
(More details awaited)
