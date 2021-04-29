Mumbai: Two arrested for killing 40-year-old man over a tiff

The Pydhonie police arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man over a petty quarrel. The accused identified as Ajay Waghamare, 25 and Salim Abdul Shaikh, 26 were arrested on Tuesday soon after the police established that the victim died after he was allegedly hit by the accused.

According to Pydhonie police, an unknown man was found in an unconscious state below J J Flyover opposite Ruhani hotel, there was an injury on his forehead, said police.The police took him to Sir J J hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Post mortem was conducted and doctor said that person has died due to head injury as provisional cause of death.