Mumbai: Two arrested for chain snatching in Borivali

The accused were caught by the Kasturba Marg police who disguised themselves as civilians for three days and kept a watch on the bike of the suspect which they tracked using CCTV footage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Chain snatching/Representative photo |

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested from Iraniwadi for allegedly snatching a gold chain of a man who was out for a morning walk in Borivali.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 392 for robbery.

