Mumbai: Two arrested for chain snatching in Borivali

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested from Iraniwadi for allegedly snatching a gold chain of a man who was out for a morning walk in Borivali.
The accused were caught by the Kasturba Marg police who disguised themselves as civilians for three days and kept a watch on the bike of the suspect which they tracked using CCTV footage.
The accused have been booked under IPC section 392 for robbery.
