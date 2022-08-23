Mumbai: Two arrested for chain snatching in Borivali

Chain snatching/Representative photo |

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested from Iraniwadi for allegedly snatching a gold chain of a man who was out for a morning walk in Borivali.

The accused were caught by the Kasturba Marg police who disguised themselves as civilians for three days and kept a watch on the bike of the suspect which they tracked using CCTV footage.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 392 for robbery.