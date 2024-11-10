Mumbai: Two 12-Year-Old Boys Killed In Separate Accidents, Drivers Arrested

Two 12-year-old boys tragically killed in separate accidents in Mumbai; drivers arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: In recent separate accidents, two 12-year-old boys were killed, while they were out for daily chores. The drivers have been arrested in both the cases.

In the first case reported from Dahisar East on Friday, Amit Chauhan, a class 7 student from Vaishali Nagar, was on his way to buy milk for the Chhath puja rituals. Around 6.30am, he was walking on the left side of the road in the Gartan Pada area when a dumper, turning left near a building, struck him from behind. He sustained severe injuries to his head, face and chest. Residents helped his family to rush him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where he was declared dead.

The dumper driver fled without providing medical assistance or notifying the police. Upon getting an alert, the Dahisar police arrived at the scene, registered a case and launched a search.

The accused, Ranjeet Yadav, 24, was arrested in Mira Road and reportedly admitted to fleeing out of fear of being attacked by locals. He was sent for a medical examination and the police are investigating whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

Another tragic incident took place on November 5 when Abuzar Ansari, who lived near 90 Feet Road in Sakinaka, was carrying a tiffin box for his uncle. At around 12.30pm, when he attempted to cross the road near Maxus Cinema, a tempo struck him, causing severe injuries to his hands, legs and head.

Bystanders transported him to Paramount Hospital from where he was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar West and later moved to Sion Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries the same evening. Bystanders had detained the tempo driver and handed him over to the police.