Mumbai: Two 11-year-old boys drown after falling in a pit

Mumbai: Two 11-year-old boys from Antophill drowned after falling in a pit on Monday evening. The dead bodies were sent to Sion hospital and the Antophill police station is further investigating the matter.

According to the police, the two boys were identified as Yash Kumar Alok Chandravanshi (11) and Shivam Jaiswal (11), both residents of Antophill church. Both of them were standard fifth students. The incident took place on Monday at 6 pm at a pit behind building number 43 garden, sector 7, CGS Colony, Antop Hill.

"There was pipeline work going on and a pit was dug up and filled with water. It's yet not clear whether the kids jumped in it or they fell into it. We are further waiting for the post mortem report, which will clear the cause of death. Will further take necessary action accordingly if any negligence is found," said Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4.

The Antophill police have registered an accidental death report and have started the investigation. Alok Chandravanshi, Yash's father, said they are not aware of how his kid reached the spot.

"We were at home when people came searching for our kids. They showed us pictures of our kids and we identified them. They were then informed about the drowning. It was a pit for pipeline and a negligence case altogether. If the contractor would have dug up a pit he should have covered it for safety and precautionary measure. But it was kept open resulting in our kids falling into it. If it was covered our kids would have been safe," added Alok saying they will be handed over the dead body on Tuesday at 10 am as the authorities will go through a post mortem.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:42 PM IST