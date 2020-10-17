Mumbai: Twitter users claim there was a gas leak in Mulund, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Powai

Mumbaikars on Saturday were alarmed as they complained of foul smell that seemed like a gas leak in a nearby area.
Residents of Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Powai tweeted that they could smell something suspicious in a nearby area.
A Twitter user said, "There is some foul smell due to gas leak in Powai area near IBS school opposite Dr. L. H. Hiranandani hospital. Kindly look into the issue"
