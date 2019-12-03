Mumbai: Twenty kids labouring in cramped rooms see light

Mumbai: In its crackdown against child labour, the Labour department along with Juvenile Aid Police Unit (JAPU) of Mumbai Police, raided school bag and uniform manufacturing units in the Shivaji Nagar area and rescued 20 children on Monday.

According to an officer of the Labour department, the children were forced to work in cramped rooms where they would also have food and sleep.

They were made to work for 12 to 14 hours a day. At least 19 of these children are suspected to have been trafficked from Motihari in Bihar and one is from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

Sandesh Ayare, Assistant Commissioner of Labour department, said, “The raid was conducted as part of our crackdown against child labour. All the boys working at the unit were rescued and sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).”

According to the officials, this is the second such raid in two weeks. on November 21, 14 child labourers were rescued from Madanpura in Nagpada.

According to a JAPU officer, some of the chidren were paid between Rs 5000 and Rs 6,000 over several months, while the others complained that they were not paid at all since they began work.

After the raid, the owner of the manufacturing unit was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of buying or disposing of any person as a slave (370), wrongful confinement (344) Unlawful compulsory labour (374), and under sections of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. However, no arrest has been made so far.