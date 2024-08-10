 Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
The Amboli police have arrested television scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame for allegedly cheating a film producer out of Rs 2.65 crore by violating an agreement. He was arrested on August 6 and has been granted judicial custody. A lookout notice has also been issued against Pandey’s wife, who is allegedly involved in the case.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 05:53 AM IST
The complaint was lodged by producer Jatin Sethi, who has accused Pandey of violating the terms and conditions of a joint project. Sethi alleged that Pandey received payment from Prasar Bharati, assuring him that Rs2.65 crore would be credited to Sethi’s bank account.

However, he didn’t pay on various pretexts. Pandey also allegedly created a fake email ID to show that he had sent emails to Sethi’s broadcaster regarding the payment, but instead used the funds for himself.

Pandey has scripted many famous serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, and Vidya. He has been previously accused by several actors from his shows of not making payments.

