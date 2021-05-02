Mumbai: TV actor duped of Rs 86,000 on pretext of loan closure

A television actor was duped to the tune of Rs 86,000 by an unidentified accused, who posed as an employee of a reputed financial services company, on the pretext of making a payment towards loan closure.

The actor had sought the number of the customer care from a popular search engine, which could have given access to the accused who targeted victims for the listing fraud. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act for cheating, impersonation.

The actor, who was featured in a number of television serials, and is a resident of Andheri (E), had taken small term- small amount personal loans from a reputed financial service company, which was collectively valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. He, however, wanted to clear off some of the debt and close the loans, for which he turned to a popular search engine, where he searched for the customer care number of the financial service.

The results of the search gave him one number, which he contacted on April 27 but could not get through to the company representative. A few hours later, the complainant received a call from a man, who identified himself as Rajgopal, an employee of the company and offered the actor a loan. The actor said that he wishes to close an existing loan, to which Rajgopal offered to help and sought his loan ID. The actor obliged and shared it, only to receive his loan details on the mobile via text message, and informed that an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh was to be paid to close the loan.

"The man then sent me a bank account number and IFSC Code to make a towards loan closure via a text message, to which I obliged and paid an amount of Rs 86,000 through the GooglePay application. Since I neither received a payment receipt nor an NOC from the bank intimating loan closure, I called him back to get it. The man, however, said that I shall receive the NOC as the office was shut," the actor said in his statement given to the police. Not convinced by the answer, the actor asked for Rajgopal's identity or employment card, which he sent, saying that his name was Rajgopal Kundu.

The actor then enquired with the financial service company, which claimed that no employee by the said name was working with them, realizing that he has been duped. He immediately approached the BKC Cyber police station and was asked to lodge a complaint at Powai police station. Subsequently, a case was lodged against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act for cheating and impersonation.