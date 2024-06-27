Mumbai: Tunisian Model Allegedly Cheated Of ₹2.25 Lakh In Visa Renewal Scam By Lawyer; Complaint Lodged | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two people, including a friend of a Tunisian model, have been booked for allegedly cheating her of Rs 2.25 lakh on the pretext of visa renewal. In her complaint lodged at the Bandra police station on June 23, Heeba Trabelssi said that entered India on November 15, 2021, with the help of agent Madhu Nair, who looked after her documentation.

As her visa expiry date neared last year, she contacted Nair, who assured her that either he would get her visa extended or arrange flight tickets. However, he later fled from India, said Trabelssi, adding that she then sought help from her friend Agaz Akhtar.

He provided her with Siddharth Awasthi's contact, saying that he is a lawyer. She met Awasthi, who asked for Rs 5 lakh in lieu of getting her visa renewal. Upon negotiations, the deal was settled at Rs 3 lakh and according to the model, she paid him Rs 2.25 lakh.

However, when she contacted him on January 15, he claimed not to recognise her, abused her and threatened her, saying that this was his country and she could not challenge him.