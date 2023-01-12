Mumbai | Tunisha case: Waliv police oppose Sheezan’s bail

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Mumbai: The hearing on the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in co-actor Tunisha Sharma’S suicide case, was held in Vasai court on Wednesday. Late Ms Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma became emotional during the hearing and was asked by the judge to leave the courtroom.

Vanita Sharma’s lawyer Tarun Sharma argued the allegations against Mr Khan. Denying that the late actor didn’t share good relations with her mother, he said that Mr Khan and his family drew the mother and daughter apart.

He argued that late Ms Sharma wasn’t suffering from depression. He said if that was the case, she wouldn’t have worked for 12 hours a day. He also contested the fact that she was on antidepressants.

On the WhatsApp chats between Mr Khan and Ms Sharma, the lawyer said that if the former hasn’t done anything wrong then why did he delete the chats. He argued that she always expressed her love for the actor, who didn’t reciprocate it. On the subject of opposing her marriage, he said no parent wants their child to get married these days at the age of 20, which is too young.

The lawyer said that out of the 20 judgments that Mr Khan’s lawyer has put before the court, 18 judgments support their case.

He said if Mr Khan was not with MS Sharma in her last moments then how did he know who she spoke to last (on the accusation that Ms Sharma spoke last to someone named Ali). He said Ali was her gym trainer and the two were just good friends.

He also alleged that Ms Sharma was not taken to the nearest hospital but one which 25 minutes away.