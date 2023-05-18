Mumbai: Tuition teacher thrashes 11-year-old with broom for not 'finishing homework'; father demands strict action

Representative Image |

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy from Santacruz was admitted to a hospital with injuries to his legs and hands after he was allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher for not “finishing his homework”.

The matter was reported to the police by the boy’s father Gangadhar Das, 37. In his statement to the police, Das said his son returned home with bruises all over his body.

Sister tried stopping the teacher

After sustained counselling, the boy finally revealed that he was beaten up by Ritu Malvia, whose private classes he and his 14-year-old sister have been attending for the past two years. The boy narrated how the teacher beat him up with a broom in the presence of his sister, who tried in vain to stop her.

The agitated family approached Malvia, who denied the beating. Later, Das lodged a complaint with the Santacruz police, who registered an FIR on Monday.

Father demands strict action against Malvia

Das told FPJ that he has demanded strict action against Malvia. “Today it’s my child, tomorrow it will be someone else’s. My children were terrified after the incident. The teacher asked them to stay quiet or she would beat them up harder next time.”

While the police are yet to arrest the teacher, a case has been registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 (person having control of child, assaults, abuses the child) of the Juvenile Justice Act. A further probe is underway, confirmed the police.