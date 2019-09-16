Mumbai: Tuition teacher held for sexually harassing teen

Mumbai: Powai police arrested a 42-year-old tuition teacher for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl on Thursday. The accused teacher has been identified as Sachin Gulab Hande and has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly passing sexually explicit comments.

According to police, the teenager, a resident of a slum in Powai Hiranandani area, attended a tuition centre owned by Hande. Police said that on September 11 around 5.40pm, Hande asked the teen to come inside his cabin and made inappropriate remarks and gestures.

Hande also allegedly told the teen that he wanted to have sex with her, following which she fled from the tuition. After returning home, the teen narrated the incident to her mother, who approached Powai police and a case was registered against Hande.

Acting on the First Information Report (FIR), police arrested Hande late on Thursday night and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment (section 354A) and those of the POCSO Act.

Hande was produced before a sessions court on Friday and remanded in police custody.Police are now trying to ascertain if Hande had passed any lewd comments at other students as well, and if yes, did anyone complain.