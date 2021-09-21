Mumbai: Tuition teacher from Mumbra arrested

A tuition teacher was arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the Delhi terror module case on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Rizwan Ibrahim Momin. His neighbours claimed that he had shifted to Mumbra a month ago, along with his family.

On September 18, the ATS had arrested Zakir Hussain Shaikh in connection with the case. After he revealed the names of the others, the police arrested the six. Among the arrested was Sion resident Sameer Kaliya alias Jaan Mohammed Shaikh. The ATS then began interrogating those connected to Shaikh. “During interrogation, we found Shaikh was in touch with Zakir. Accordingly on September 17, the ATS registered an FIR under Section 18 of the UAPA (unlawful activities prevention act) against one Anthony alias Anwar alias Anas who lives in abroad and Zakir.

Zakir was linked with the criminal conspiracy and so the ATS issued a lookout notice for him on September 18. During interrogation, he revealed that he was working on the instructions of his handlers who were out of the country, a police official said. The police said that after the arrest of Shaikh, Zakir feared that the police would nab him as he was in touch with the former. “Zakir contacted Rizwan and meet him in Mumbra. In order to destroy evidence, Shaikh had broken his phone and had dumped it at Rizwan’s place. The pieces of the phone were found in a drain near Rizwan’s residence.

During a search operation at Rizwan’s place, the police found incriminating information which was seized. Shaikh’s phone has also been seized, a police official said. Both the accused were produced before a court on Monday and were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. On September 14, Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad in a joint operation arrested six terror suspects.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:21 AM IST