Mumbai: Tuesday records 66% drop in vaccine in city

The city recorded a 66 per cent drop in the number of beneficiaries who took the jab on Tuesday. According to BMC data, 54,722 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, compared to 1,61,838 on August 30. Of this, 9,527 were vaccinated at civic-run centres, while 43,662 got the jab at private centres.

So far, 93.60 lakh beneficiaries have taken the vaccines since the mass Immunization drive began in January. Of which, 68.42 lakh have taken the first dose, while 25.17 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Senior health officer from the state health department said, if 60 per cent of the vulnerable population is fully vaccinated by next month, along with strict checks on potential super-spreading events, Maharashtra should be better equipped to handle the third wave.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:29 AM IST