Mumbai: Trying for FASTag refund, businessman loses Rs1L to cyber con

Mumbai: A 38-year-old businessman from south Mumbai lost Rs1.12 lakh while trying to get the refund of the amount he had by mistakenly transferred into his FASTag account. According to the MRA Marg police, the complainant is a resident of VP Road area and runs an electric goods shop. On Dec 3, he had planned a Gujarat trip so he was recharging his FASTag account. However, he incidentally transferred Rs15,000 in place of Rs1,500.

To get the refund, the man browsed the internet about the customer care number of FASTag. He then came across a number and contacted it. On the pretext of helping him, the caller asked the complainant to download and install a remote access app on his mobile phone, the police said.

The man was then to pay a nominal fee to initiate the refund process. The complainant then followed the instructions of the fraudster, who then managed to siphon off the money from the man's bank account.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

How to resolve FASTag disputes?

Go to FASTag site of the bank to which toll payments are linked

The link would require username and password

In the Help section, search for ‘submit FASTag complaints’

The drop box will show various kinds of disputes related to toll nakas, double debits, wrong debits, monthly pass etc

Fill the grievance form with trip number (which reflects in the messages your phone receives on toll charges, each time a naka is crossed)

Fill in the nature of complaint in detail wherever required

Fill in correct dates and timings of debit

Attach photos of toll charges received on phone

You will receive message of complaint submitted

Disputes normally take 25 days to be resolved