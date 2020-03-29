Mumbai: Truckers held for bid to ferry migrant workers

Mira Road Bhayandar: In two separate incidents, the Thane (rural) police intercepted and impounded two trucks in the Mira Road and Bhayandar area. The trucks were preparing to ferry around 72 migrant workers to their hometowns in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The police action was reported late on Friday night. Acting on a tip-off the police swung into action and found the migrant workers crammed inside the goods delivery trucks. It emerged that the truck was ferrying migrants who worked in local establishments mainly steel utensil manufacturing units. The workers working in the industrial area of Mira Road Bhayandar were left to starve by their employers in the wake of the virus out break and the subsequent lockdown.

The truck drivers were arrested and booked by the Navghar police under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. The Thane (rural) police has effectively shut its border with Thane, Palghar and Mumbai by restricting “non-essential” vehicular traffic from the neighboring cities to prevent the outbreak.