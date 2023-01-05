Mumbai: Truck hits bike; rider killed at JVLR

File Photo

Mumbai: A man was killed and another sustained severe injuries after a truck driver lost control and rammed into four vehicles on Tuesday night at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) junction near the Western Express Highway (WEH) intersection. The driver, Rajendra Gowndar, has been arrested

According to the Jogeshwari police, Anish Sunil Lad, an Andheri resident, was riding back home when the accident occurred. The injured victim, Suresh Babu Vellore, 55, a resident of Marol, Andheri, was in his car.

“The truck driver lost control of his vehicle and first hit a Metro pillar, after which he rammed into four vehicles – three cars and one bike,” said Senior Police Inspector Satish Tavre. The mishap occurred between 8.10 and 8.20 pm. Two of the three cars didn’t have anyone in them, he added.

The driver didn’t try to run away after the incident. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act. The suspect was presented in the court on Wednesday which remanded him to judicial custody.