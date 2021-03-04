Mumbai: Truck driver tries to mow down cops on mask enforcement drive, arrested

Mumbai: The Sewri police arrested a truck driver and cleaner on charges of attempt to murder after the duo allegedly tried to mow down police constables on a mask enforcement drive.

Had the constables not jumped out of the way of the speeding truck in time, they would have been run over, the police said. The constables then chased the truck in a vehicle and arrested the the cleaner, Maisardin Mohammad, 24, and the driver, Yunus Alam, 26.

On Tuesday, the Sewri police had placed barricades at Fosberry Road and were penalising maskless commuters. Two constables, Vitthal More, 36, and Dhanaji Yadav, who were at the nakabandi, spotted a truck and asked its driver to stop, as neither he nor the cleaner were wearing masks. However, instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and tried to escape.

“The driver tried to mow down the constables who stepped in front of the vehicle to intercept it. Had they not jumped out of the way in time, they would have been hit by the speeding truck,” said Manoj Saindre, senior inspector, Sewri police station.

The two constables then chased the truck in their vehicle and were able to stop it after blocking its way with their police van at Haji Bandar. When the police asked them to alight from the truck, the two got down, armed with bamboo sticks. They reportedly attacked the policemen but the latter managed to overpower the cleaner and captured him while the driver fled from the spot. He was later arrested.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing hurt (323), assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty (353), intentional insult (504) and common intention (34).

In the wake of the current spike in corona cases, the Mumbai police commissioner had instructed the force to step up action against those not wearing masks and penalise at least 1,000 people per zone, every day.