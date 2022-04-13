Mumbai: Trouble in Central line after cables stolen from signal box affecting train services

Miscreants are causing trouble to your daily local train services on the Central Railway (CR). Two such incidents have rocked CR in the last four days. In one incident, on the night of April 12-13, miscreants stole cables at Panvel which caused massive disruption in the signalling system of the trains. This led to the cancellation of 40 train services while 82 train services were delayed throughout the day.

According to CR officials, on Tuesday night, at around 12.20 am, some miscreants broke open the signal box and pulled 20 signal cables that disturbed the working of at least 12 signal poles in and around Panvel railway station.

"By 12.30 am, our staff came to know about the disruption. Immediately they went to inspect the situation where they found that these signal cables have been forcibly plucked out," said a CR official.

Fixing up each cable is a task that takes a lot of time. The CR engineers finally managed to fix it by 7 am or so. However, by then, the damage had been done. The morning peak hours were hit as trains were running late and were delayed.

The CR officials said that these cables don't have copper wires in them and so the miscreants won't get anything even if they went to sell it, yet Mumbaikars were severely affected due to the disruption throughout the day.

Likewise, on Sunday, the train's coach was reportedly on fire after a miscreant allegedly kept an external object in the air vent of a motorcoach.

An internal enquiry report found that someone had put an external object in the air vent of the motorcoach which is not fire retardant. This led to the fire after which the train was halted at Thane station.

