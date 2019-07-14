Mumbai: Triple murders stun maharashtra

Mumbai: Two triple murders on Saturday stunned Maharashtra. While three people of a family were murdered in Shirdi's Ahmednagar district, the other incident was reported from Navi Mumbai. On Saturday morning, residents of Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, woke up to the shocking news of a triple murder in a godown at Turbhe MIDC. The deceased have been identified as Rajeshkumar Pal, 30, Irshad Khan, 19, and Naushad Khan, 19, all employees of a scrap godown. Irshad and Naushad were brothers.

Two lakh rupees in cash were missing from the cupboard in the godown, suggesting robbery as a possible motive for the murders, police said. Police rushed to the scene after being informed about the incident. The trio had been killed using a sharp weapon. Pal and the Khan brothers were natives of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and were scrap workers who also resided in the godown.

A sickle and hammer, with which the trio was likely to have been murdered, were recovered from the godown, police informed.An offence has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder (302), robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (397), house trespass to commit punishable offence (450) and common intention (34) against unknown persons.

In the Shirdi incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throat slit and two other members of the family were also injured. The accused identified as Arjun Panhale has been arrested in the incident.