Mumbai: Trio nabbed for motorcycle thefts, nine vehicles seized

The MHB Colony Police in Borivali (W) have arrested three men for motorcycle theft and have seized nine two-wheelers from them.

The accused trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft and common intention. Primary investigation by the police revealed that the accused trio had committed similar offences and stole at least eight other motorcycles in the last one year.

According to the police officials, there were a number of undetected cases of motorcycle theft in Zone 12 of Mumbai Police jurisdiction.

Acting on them, police initiated a probe to find the accused and subsequently arrested one man in connection to a bike theft, who led to two of his accomplices. The police also seized a stolen motorcycle worth Rs 1.20 lakh from them.

The trio were produced before a local magistrate court, wherein they were remanded in police custody.

An official said that these eight other motorcycles were stolen from the jurisdiction of MHB Colony, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali and Charkop police stations. Police recovered a total of nine motorcycles from the accused trio -- eight Bajaj Pulsar and one Bajaj Discover bike, collectively valued at Rs 10.2 lakh. Police are investigating the matter further.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:38 AM IST