Mumbai: Trio Fatally Stab Rickshaw Driver With Broken Beer Bottle As He Forgets To Wish Them 'Salaam'

Mumbai: Trio Fatally Stab Rickshaw Driver With Broken Beer Bottle As He Forgets To Greet Them 'Salam' | Representational Image

The Juhu police have arrested three individuals who allegedly assaulted a rickshaw driver at the NS Road in the Vile Parle area. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday while officers patrolled the area in civil clothes. They witnessed the trio attacking the victim with a broken beer bottle, repeatedly stabbing him because he failed to “greet” or “salaam” them.

The complainant, identified as Rajesh Shaikh (40), a resident of Goregaon, stated that the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He had arrived to pick up his wife, who was accompanied by Shaikh’s sister. As they stood near Shaikh’s auto chatting, the three accused, holding beer bottles, approached them.

The accused trio allegedly confronted Shaikh, questioning what he was doing "in their area" and referred to themselves as the "dadas of the area," demanding that Shaikh greet them. Unfamiliar with them, Shaikh asked his sister, who resides in the area, about their identity. His sister, Rabiya Khatun (30), immediately recognized the three as Mani Selvam Devendra alias Tatumani, Parmesh Krupa Devendra, and Mani Parmesh Devendra.

Shaikh decided to quietly leave and asked his wife to get into the auto. However, as he moved to enter the driver’s seat, one of the three men struck him on the head with a beer bottle. His head began bleeding immediately. According to Shaikh's police statement, the attacker yelled at him for not greeting them while carrying out the assault. Following this, two of the men held Shaikh down while the third smashed the bottle on the ground, using the broken glass to stab him multiple times.

Three police officers patrolling the area in plain clothes immediately sprang into action, alerting another team while also ensuring Shaikh was taken to the police station for treatment. His condition is reported to be improving, according to the police. The officers later arrested Tatumani and Parmesh after a chase, while the search for the third accused is ongoing.

The trio has been booked under charges of attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, among other offenses, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.