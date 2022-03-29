Mumbai: Trio booked for stealing ₹77 lakh from ATM, setting machine ablaze to destroy evidence in Vanrai

The Vanrai Police have booked three men for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to loot an ATM vending centre in Goregaon (E), stealing cash worth ₹77.18 lakh and then setting the machine ablaze to erase traces.

The police said that the accused trio had hatched a foolproof plan to evade detection and arrest. They, however, have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and criminal conspiracy among other charges.

The incident occurred on February 10, when a fire was reported at an ATM centre in Goregaon (E), wherein the police and fire brigade officials were present. After the fire was doused, the bank officials checked the ATM vending machine, which was charred, but the cash vaults were locked.

When a bank technician arrived at the spot to inspect the machine, he opened it in front of Ritik Yadav, a company custodian; Pravin Pendalkar, the person in charge of depositing money in the kiosk and another man– Rahul Sonawale.

When the machine was opened, they found it to be empty as a large amount of cash was stolen with only a few notes of ₹500 being found in the teller machine.

While the DVR was charred, there was no footage available, however, the cassette fitted in the machine was fireproof, and had no traces of water from the fire-fighting process or any other traces of fire.

Upon scrutinizing the cassette and further investigation, it was revealed that there was foul play from the company custodian– Prabhakar, Yadav and Sonawale, who allegedly took passwords from the head office to access the machine, wasted time in idle talk and subsequently stole the money from two machines, valued at ₹77.18 lakh.

Acting on this information, the Vanrai police booked the trio and are probing the matter further.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022