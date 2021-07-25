Mumbai: Trio booked for duping investors by promising lucrative returns on investment

The Wagle Estate police in Thane have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against three persons including a couple for allegedly duping several investors to the tune of Rs 11.82 lakh on the pretext of offering them good returns on the investment schemes floated by their company.

Those booked have been identified as VA Yadav, PD Surve and his wife Rathanprabha Surve, all residents of Thane.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a 43-year-old housewife from Shrinagar area of Thane. As per the victim's complaint, in 2017 she had come in contact with Ratnaprabha. A year later, Ratnaprabha had informed the victim that her husband's friend runs a company known as One Gold Chance situated at Wagle Estate.

"Ratnaprabha had also taken the victim to Yadav's office where the latter informed her about various investment schemes of his company and also assured double return on the invested amount in 18 months. In July 2018, the victim had invested Rs 11,500 and was given a wristwatch as a token of gesture. The victim had totally invested Rs 1.90 lakh in the schemes offered by Yadav," said an officer from Wagle Estate police station.

He added, "Like the complainant, five other people had totally invested Rs 11.82 lakh in Yadav's company. However, as per the victim even after the due date had passed the investors did not receive the promised returns. The investors also allege that when they tried to contact Yadav, he started avoiding them and had also shut his operations after which they lodged a police complaint on July 12."

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (fraudulent default by financial establishment) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.