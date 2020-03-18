Mumbai: Trio assault Mathadi worker over completing task

Mumbai: Andheri Police booked three men for assaulting and threatening Mathadi workers while obstructing their job. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when the complainant was assigned the job to unload the blocks used for construction. However, when the accused trio intervened and started doing the job themselves without permission, it led to an altercation and they threatened the complainant and other workers at knife point.
According to police, the incident occurred near Majas Depot in Jogeshwari (E), where the complainant, Manoj Gamta, 31, who worked as a worker at a construction site, was asked to unload a delivery of blocks by his superiors. Gamta, accompanied by four other workers, went to the ground floor to complete the task, but was shocked to see three men unloading the blocks instead. When questioned, the accused trio-- Shahrukh Sayyed, his brother Fayyaz, and Adil Dilli demanded an identification card authenticating their work as a Mathadi labourer. Since Gamta did not have an ID card on him, he asked one his colleagues to produce his card.
Police said, Shahrukh and Fayyaz were not convinced with this card and claimed that he had no business unloading a block truck and that he should leave. When Gamta refused to budge, the Sayyed brother pushed him and began assaulting him. Moreover, Adil joined them and threatened the onlookers with a sharp knife, who tried to rescue Gamta.
Gamta also sustained injuries from the knife on his chest, waist and stomach. He was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital by his colleagues and was treated for his wounds. Gamta then approached Andheri Police and lodged a complaint against Shahrukh, Fayyaz and Adil. The trio was later booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal assault and criminal intimidation. Andheri Police are yet to make arrests in this matter.
