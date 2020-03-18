Mumbai: Trio assault Mathadi worker over completing task

Mumbai: Andheri Police booked three men for assaulting and threatening Mathadi workers while obstructing their job. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when the complainant was assigned the job to unload the blocks used for construction. However, when the accused trio intervened and started doing the job themselves without permission, it led to an altercation and they threatened the complainant and other workers at knife point.

According to police, the incident occurred near Majas Depot in Jogeshwari (E), where the complainant, Manoj Gamta, 31, who worked as a worker at a construction site, was asked to unload a delivery of blocks by his superiors. Gamta, accompanied by four other workers, went to the ground floor to complete the task, but was shocked to see three men unloading the blocks instead. When questioned, the accused trio-- Shahrukh Sayyed, his brother Fayyaz, and Adil Dilli demanded an identification card authenticating their work as a Mathadi labourer. Since Gamta did not have an ID card on him, he asked one his colleagues to produce his card.