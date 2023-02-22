Mumbai: Tribunal orders ₹21 lakh compensation for kin of woman killed by car, ₹7 lakh for relative

Accident | Representative Image

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a compensation of over ₹21 lakh to the husband and sons of a 38-year-old woman who worked as domestic help and was killed in an accident in 2016.

The accident occurred when a rashly driven car climbed a footpath she was walking on with a relative and knocked them both down.

The mishap happened in Wadala. The car went further and hit a wall, breaking it. The driver had fled the scene without providing any medical help to them. The victim Sadhana Shinde had bled from the ears and was declared dead on admission to the hospital.

₹7 lakh for injured relative of deceased

Her relative Dagdu Chande had also sustained fracture injuries to his legs. He had to undergo surgeries for these. In a separate order, the tribunal ordered compensation of ₹7 lakh to him. In both cases, these have to be paid by the car owner which is a travel company and the insurer of the vehicle.

Tribunal member RV Jagtap considered the First Information Report and other police documents on the spot of the incident and said it can be easily gathered that the accident had taken place due to the car and its driver was responsible for it. It noted that the accident had taken place on a footpath and the wall next to said footpath had also collapsed. It said the vehicle was driven at a high speed and rashly due to which it mounted the footpath and dashed the victims.

The travel company did not appear before the tribunal despite notice. The order was passed ex-parte against it. The insurance company Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd had denied liability to pay compensation on various grounds. It had also contended that the car was being driven at moderate speed and the negligence was on the part of the applicants as they were crossing the road without following traffic rules, leading to the mishap.

