Mumbai: Trial run on Metro Line 2A&7 to begin by May end

Finally, some good news for Mumbaikars. The much-awaited trial run on 20 km of stretch between Charkop Kamraj and Aarey station on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East to Andheri East) and Line 7 (Dahisar to DN Nagar) will begin by May end. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials, Kamraj- Aarey section (20 Km) of line 2A& 7 being spruced up for mainline metro train trials planned from the last week of May 2021 onwards.

R. A Rajeev Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA commented: "The pandemic induced lockdown has resulted in a shortage of raw material also the workers count on the ground has been reduced, despite all these major challenges MMRDA is trying its best to meet the deadlines of the infra projects. As part of this, we aim to begin a 20 km trial run on Metro lines 2A and 7 by May end. It will be a significant milestone for all of us. The dream of Mumbaikars of Metro connectivity will be a reality soon."

The total length of these two metro lines is 35.1 km (Metro Line 2A-18.60 km and Metro Line 7--16.5 km), of which initially on 20 km stretch the trial run will be held. Currently due to the uncertainty owing to the Covid-19 pandemic the civil work on both these Metro lines has been affected largely and completion of entire work may take some more time. Therefore, the trial run will be held on the stretch where work has been attained. Also, simultaneously as work on other stretches on these Metro as and when completed the length of the trial run will be eventually increased.

The MMRDA has received the first made in India Metro rake which is currently stationed in Charkop Depot and to be used for the said trial run. Also, the dynamic tests of the prototype of the rake to be used for Metro 2A and Metro 7 were also held at Charkop depot in February this year.

The MMRDA is a nodal agency for the implementation of the vast Metro network comprising 337 km in MMR. Once all these metro lines become operational it will play a key role in reducing congestion on roads and also in suburban local trains providing hassle-free commuting experience to travellers.