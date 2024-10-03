Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17

Photo: Representative Image

The trial of Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who has been in custody for allegedly killing four passengers, including his senior, on board a train in July last year, is likely to begin on October 17, with prosecution examining key witnesses in the case.

The prosecution on Tuesday obtained summons to call three witnesses, namely Amar Acharya, Singh’s colleague, and Hemant Brid and Atul Bangera, then station master and deputy station master, respectively, at Mumbai Central. They will likely be examined on October 17.

The court had on August 5 framed charges against Chaudhary for murder, promoting enmity between two groups, along with relevant charges under Indian Penal Code, the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

On July 31, 2023, Chaudhary shot three passengers and his superior on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar Railway Station. He was arrested with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train, which stopped near Mira Road.

Chaudhary first shot RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. Later he shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5am.

Chaudhary’s family has claimed that he was disturbed as he was transferred to Mumbai Division from Porbandar in April last year, even though he had sought for a transfer to either Mathura or Agra.