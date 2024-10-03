 Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17

Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17

The prosecution on Tuesday obtained summons to call three witnesses, namely Amar Acharya, Singh’s colleague, and Hemant Brid and Atul Bangera, then station master and deputy station master, respectively, at Mumbai Central. They will likely be examined on October 17.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The trial of Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who has been in custody for allegedly killing four passengers, including his senior, on board a train in July last year, is likely to begin on October 17, with prosecution examining key witnesses in the case.

The prosecution on Tuesday obtained summons to call three witnesses, namely Amar Acharya, Singh’s colleague, and Hemant Brid and Atul Bangera, then station master and deputy station master, respectively, at Mumbai Central. They will likely be examined on October 17.

Read Also
‘This Is Probably Last Of The Green Spaces’: Supreme Court Upholds Bombay HC Order Overturning...
article-image

The court had on August 5 framed charges against Chaudhary for murder, promoting enmity between two groups, along with relevant charges under Indian Penal Code, the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

On July 31, 2023, Chaudhary shot three passengers and his superior on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar Railway Station. He was arrested with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train, which stopped near Mira Road.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case
Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case
Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer Patient Over Dispute
Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer Patient Over Dispute
Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17
Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17
NCLT Rejects Ajita Kasbekar's Plea Against Alleged Illegal Sale Of Sterling Hospital Land
NCLT Rejects Ajita Kasbekar's Plea Against Alleged Illegal Sale Of Sterling Hospital Land
Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 32-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of...
article-image

Chaudhary first shot RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. Later he shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5am.

Chaudhary’s family has claimed that he was disturbed as he was transferred to Mumbai Division from Porbandar in April last year, even though he had sought for a transfer to either Mathura or Agra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case

Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case

Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer...

Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer...

Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17

Mumbai: Trial Of RPF Constable Charged With Killing 4 Passengers Likely To Begin On October 17

NCLT Rejects Ajita Kasbekar's Plea Against Alleged Illegal Sale Of Sterling Hospital Land

NCLT Rejects Ajita Kasbekar's Plea Against Alleged Illegal Sale Of Sterling Hospital Land

Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer...

Thane: Kalwa Police Book Private School Administration And Food Suppliers After 38 Students Suffer...