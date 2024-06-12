Mumbai: Travel Agency Owner Booked For Duping Businessman Of ₹1.57 Cr

Representational Image

A 54-year-old man has registered a case against a tour and travel firm owner for allegedly cheating him of Rs1.57 crore, including the investment amount, on the pretext of booking a family trip to New Zealand.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar Jain, and the accused, Tejas Shah, 40, knew each other from a previous trip to Ladakh arranged by Shah in 2022. According to the Malad police, in April 2023, Shah, sent details of a New Zealand family tour package to Vijay Kumar Jain, proposing a Rs20,000 discount if Jain paid Rs7 lakh in cash.

Jain paid the amount and received a receipt via email. The tour was planned for four people for 13 nights and 14 days, either in November-December 2023 or January 2024.

A few days later, Shah visited Jain's office and requested Rs1.50 crore for his business, assuring Jain that he would return the amount within three months along with an additional Rs23 lakh as interest. Shah also promised to provide postdated cheques in advance. Jain agreed and transferred the amount online.

However, all six postdated cheques provided by Shah, totalling Rs1.50 crore, bounced. Each time Jain informed Shah about the bounced cheques, Shah provided new ones, which also bounced. Later, Jain lodged a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).