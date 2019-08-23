Mumbai: Trauma care centre ready for opening

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has appointed ‘Pawana Medical Foundation’, a private agency to look after the newly-built trauma care centre on the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

The agency will appoint doctors and other medical staff. Moreover, the hospital will soon be opened to carry out treatment of accident victims on this highway, informed MSRDC.

Taking into consideration increasing number of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to reasons, such as rash driving, overspeeding, violation of traffic lane, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) through a private contractor developed the trauma care centre.

According to a data with the authority, over the last five years, as many as 518 deaths have been reported and 593 people sustained injuries in about 1,436 accidents on the 94.5-km-long Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The MSRDC believes, the new hospital will be able to provide immediate medical assistance to victims.

Interestingly, though the construction of over 3,400 square feet trauma care centre having a heliport facility was completed in June 2016, but due to some minor repair, it was not opened for public.

MSRDC said the newly-built trauma care centre has all facilities to provide advance life support before shifting patients to the bigger hospitals. The hospital has evaluation, stabilisation and diagnostic facilities to treat patients in golden hours.