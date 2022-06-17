Mumbai: Transporter lodges police complaint against 5 persons after assault | Photo: Representative Image

Sion police have registered a case of attempt to murder and assault against five persons for allegedly attacking a transport businessman.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is AG Gupta (48), a resident of Dharavi. On May 31, Gupta's driver and loader were allegedly assaulted by a shopkeeper over the issue of a delay in the delivery of goods. Gupta had asked his staffers to approach the police in this regard.

Gupta in his complaint has alleged that the said shopkeeper and his men had attacked him reportedly over the said dispute. Gupta was hospitalised due to severe injury and on Friday he registered a police complaint in the matter.